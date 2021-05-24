Nadi edges Northland

Nadi has edged Northland 24-18 in their Skipper Cup match in Prince Charles Park.

Nadi started strongly scoring two tries as they wanted to continue their performance from last week.

A few minutes later Northland hit back with a try to trail 12-5.

Article continues after advertisement

The hosts further increased their lead 19-5 before halftime.

In the second half it was a tough battle for both sides as they tried to register the first try in the second spell.

But it was again Nadi who proved strong scoring another.

Northland didn’t not go down without a fight as they scored two tries also but they fell short.