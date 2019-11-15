Nadi edges Naitasiri

Nadi managed to hold onto a 14-11 win over Naitasiri after their Skipper Cup match at Prince Charles Park today.

Two tries in the first half was the only points scored by the host in a heated match.

The Highlanders started off strong dominating the first few minutes and also getting a 3 point lead.

However, Nadi scored the first try of the game when Amino Naseyara crossed the line.

Naseyara got his double moments later after reading the Naitasiri play well and getting the interception to score under the sticks.

Despite being down 14-3, the visitors continued to work harder and finally broke Nadi’s defence as Kaliova Mocetadra went over for a try to close the gap.

The conversion was unsuccessful as Nadi led 14-8 at halftime.

In the second half, Naitasiri started off well and cut Nadi’s lead by three points as Etoni Rokotuisawa landed a drop goal.

Both teams then went at it but neither side could score any points.

Naitasiri even had a chance to level the scores through a penalty could they could not take the advantage.

In another match played today, Suva thrashed Yasawa 51-3.