Nadi bringing A-game against Naitasiri

Defending INKK Fiji Rugby Farebrother Trophy Champions Nadi expects Naitasiri to bring its A-game on Saturday.

The Jetsetters are aware of the explosive game the Naitasiri pack will play as they aim to hold onto the coveted trophy.

The team enduring grueling training sessions under the scorching Nadi heat, is working tirelessly to rectify mistakes from the first round.

Nadi Rugby Chair Sekove Tuilakeba says they are always ready for challenges from any team.

“Talking about double header its always interesting, it’s always challenging. It’s easy to go and challenge but to defend as you know all the teams are preparing very well for the season”

Nadi is currently second on the Skipper points table and they will play Naitasiri on Saturday at 3pm at Prince Charles Park.

In other matches on Saturday at 3pm, Northland faces Tailevu, Nadroga meets Namosi at Thompson Park in Navua and Suva battles Rewa at Burebasaga ground at 3pm on Saturday.