Nadi bracing for unbeaten Namosi

Playing against Farebrother champions Namosi will be the toughest challenge for Nadi so far in the Skipper Cup competition.

The Jetsetters who have one win after five rounds are currently at the bottom of the table and they will play the only unbeaten team in the competition.

Nadi Rugby Union Chair Jeff Tamata says they will make a few changes to their team to match Namosi.

“Namosi without doubt are the number one team at this very moment and Nadi is going to prepare well for the champs. Like our preparations for the last five rounds and I think we just have to up our preparation another notch as we prepare to face the Namosi side this Friday.”

🎥 HIGHLIGHTS Skipper Cup Round 5 Nadroga v Nadi#SkipperCup #itsEssential Posted by Fiji Rugby on Monday, August 24, 2020

Nadi will host Namosi at Prince Charles Park tomorrow at 3pm.

Meanwhile on Saturday, Nadroga will host Yasawa at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka and Suva play Lautoka at Churchill Park while Naitasiri meet Tailevu at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.

All matches will kick-off on 3pm.

You can watch the Tailevu and Naitasiri match LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform.

Live commentary of the match will be aired on Bula FM and Radio Fiji One.