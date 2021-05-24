Home

Nadi braces for unpredictable Northland

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
March 23, 2022 5:00 pm
[Source: File Photo]

The Nadi Rugby team is expecting a lot of surprises in this weekend’s Skipper Cup match.

Nadi will be hosting Northland, a team they’ve never met before, at Prince Charles Park on Saturday.

Manager Epeli Qoro says after analyzing Northland’s game against Rewa in round one, the threat will be in their forwards.

Article continues after advertisement

“We were watching the game between Northland and Rewa we can see most of their forwards are experienced. Plus we expect a 10 to 15kg difference. So, we are trying to adapt to some techniques so we can beat them in the scrum.”

Qoro says their focus this week is their scrums which was one of their areas of weakness against Suva last weekend.

Saturday’s match kicks off at 3 pm and you can the live coverage on FBC Sports on the Walesi platform.

In other matches, Suva meets Tailevu at Ratu Cakobau Park ground two, Naitasiri hosts Nadroga at Naluwai ground and Namosi faces Rewa at Thompson Park.

 

