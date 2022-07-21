Nadi braces for Skipper Cup champs

Nadi rugby is expecting Suva to come out with guns blazing in their Skipper Cup semi-final clash tomorrow.

The two teams have met twice this season, the first in week one and the second in round 10.

Nadi came out victorious on both occasions winning 20-12 at the HFC Bank Stadium and successfully defended the Farebrother Trophy 25-24 at Prince Charles Park.

The jetsetters manager, Epeli Qoro says the capital city side will be out to settle the scores but they’re ready.

“The guns will be full firing at us. They’ll attack us on our scrums as we know that they have a heavy and experienced pack in the forwards. Only on our scrums, if we can tackle them, yes we can do it again.”

Qoro is also urging fans to turn up in numbers and cheer on the team.

Tomorrow’s match kicks-off at 4pm with the Under-19 semi-final between Nadi and Nadroga starts at 12pm.

In the second semi-final, Naitasiri faces Nadroga on Saturday at 3pm at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.

You can watch all the action live on FBC Sports.

