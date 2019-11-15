Home

Rugby

Nadi beats 14 men Yasawa

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected] | @fnaikaso
July 25, 2020 4:52 pm
Action from the Nadi vs Yasawa match.

The Nadi Rugby team started their Skipper Cup campaign on a winning note beating Yasawa 17-5.

The Jetsetters started strongly with a try to center Sela Toga after 15 minutes which was converted by Kavekini Varo.

Yasawa’s debut to the competition today also suffered a major blow as center Josefa Veitaukula was red carded for a late tackle.

A few minutes also before half time, Nadi’s number eight Joni Baleidama was shown the yellow card.

In the second half Yasawa started strongly scoring their first ever try in the Skipper Cup competition to winger Inia Rokomatu.

But Nadi replied with a try to flanker Vilive Miramira to hold on for the win.

