Nacuqu’s family planning for a big celebration in Ba

Makalesi Dugu the mother of Fiji Airways Men’s National 7s captain Waisea Nacuqu says his son’s accomplishment is credited to his hard work and humbleness.

Dugu says despite his son not even finishing primary school, he preserved to have a career in rugby as he focused on his goal and that was to represent Fiji on the world stage.

Speaking to FBC Sports from Votua in Ba today, the 51-year-old mother of three says it was emotional seeing her youngest son lift the Melrose Cup as he became the second captain to do so for Fiji in the RWC.

“Even though we were all happy yesterday I shed a few tears as I thought of the struggles he went through when he was in primary school and started trying out for some rugby clubs until he was picked to represent Fiji.”

Nacuqu’s mum also shared that seeing her son being vocal during the games as captain was shocking for her as the 29-year-old is known to be quiet and shy even at home.

“The difficulties we went through as a family was finances which also resulted in Nacuqu not finishing school but his father who was a fisherman worked hard to ensure we had food on the table.”

Dugu says yesterday they were all glued to the TV watching the national team play the final and as soon as Fiji won, they started celebrating.

The family is planning to have a celebration tomorrow when their hero arrives tomorrow afternoon.