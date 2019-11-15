Home

Nacuqu finds it challenging to train alone

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
April 30, 2020 1:52 pm
Fiji Airways National Men's 7s rep Waisea Nacuqu. [File Photo]

Fiji Airways National Men’s 7s rep Waisea Nacuqu has had to adjust to training alone amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 26-year-old playmaker says being used to training alongside his teammates and has had to adapt to the changes.

The nippy-half back is ready to march into camp.

“I am used to training in a 12 member-team. Having to train without my teammates has been hard. Training alone has helped improve my fitness. I know that if we are called back into camp, fitness will not be a problem for me.”

Nacuqu has represented Fiji in162 matches in Seven Series recording 89 tries. Nacuqu says the next step for him now is the 2020 Olympic Games.

