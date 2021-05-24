“Na Waqe” new iTaukei rugby show

For the first time in Fiji, the Fijian Broadcasting Corporation will air an iTaukei rugby show called “Na Waqe”.

This has been a long time coming for FBC, as rugby lovers will get to know about some of the hottest topics relating to the sport.

FBC Sports Team Leader, Jamie Toro says there will be different guest speakers every week.

“It’s the first Itaukei rugby show that will air on television in Fiji. It will cover rugby union, rugby league, domestic competitions, and overseas competitions. We will have a regular panel that will give in-depth analysis of games and players. It is something rugby fans should tune in to watch.”

The show will air every Thursday at 8.30pm on the FBC Sports channel.