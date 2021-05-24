My teammates think I’m a snake whisperer: Tawake

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua play together as a team, but off the field they have some fun rivalries back at their Lennox Head base camp in Australia.

What many don’t know is there’s schools and even tauvu rivalries with the Drua.

Prop Samu Tawake who hails from Vuma village in Ovalau says Napolioni Bolaca is a funny individual but his Vilive Miramira from Naivaka in Bua is quite irritating.

“Also Vilive Miramira just because I’m from Lomaiviti and he’s from Bua he’s a young fella and he loves to play around every time and I’m getting sick of it and I always tell him to stop but he never listens, Vilive Miramira as well is one of the most irritating players in the team”.



Vilive Miramira

Tawake was labelled by some of his teammates as the toughest player after they came across a snake one day at their base camp.



Prop Samu Tawake says Napolioni Bolaca is a funny individual

However, he disagrees and says because his mates thought he was a snake whisperer following the incident but that’s not the case.

“I think they’re over-exaggerating I don’t like snakes either but I think it’s just in the spur of the moment I decided to pull the tale of the snake we saw on the road because everyone was scared of the snake I just touched the snake and everyone was like Samu Tawake is the snake whisperer now but really I had nightmares after I did that’.

Coach Mick Byrne believes some fun is also good for the side.



Mick Byrne

Meanwhile, tickets are still available from selected Jacks of Fiji outlets, Post Fiji and Fiji Sports Council.

The Drua will host the Highlanders at 4:35pm tomorrow at the ANZ Stadium.