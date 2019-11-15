My current form is not enough for an Olympic spot: Tuimaba

Aminiasi Tuimaba may be the best 7s winger in the country and one of the leading players in the World Series .

The 25-year-old believes, that it comes to nothing when vying for a spot in the national side for the Olympics next year.

The Military Officer will leave for France and join Top 14 side Pau once COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.

Tuimaba says he may be in form now as he has been playing sevens for the last two seasons but once he returns from fifteens and try to work his way back into the national side for the Olympics, it will be tough.

He says the transition from fifteens to sevens is not easy compared to joining fifteens from sevens.

“I have to make an effort to show the people of Fiji and the coach what I can do on the field and off the field”.

Tuimaba says he is not the only one working and praying for a trip to Tokyo, Japan next year with Team Fiji.

‘I know it’s the Olympics too every player they have the target for that and they want to play for that Olympics gold medal’.

The national 7s speedster will join Flying Fijians inside center Jale Vatubua and former national rep Watisoni Votu at Pau.