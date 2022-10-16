Must-win match for Fijiana against South Africa

[Source: Fiji Rugby / Facebook]

Rooster Chicken Fijiana 15s Assistant Coach Inoke Male believes they have to match South Africa upfront today.

The former Flying Fijians loose forward and coach says the South Africans play a direct game, especially their inside center.

After analyzing South Africa’s game against France, Male says the Fijiana will have to be competitive in the full 80 minutes and it’s a must-win for them.

Despite making eight changes, head coach Senirusi Seruvakula says their scrums and lineouts will be crucial.

The Fijiana play South Africa at 4:45pm today.