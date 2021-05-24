Home

Rugby

Must win games for Waratahs against Drua and Force

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
March 29, 2022 1:00 pm
[Source: Waratahs]

The New South Wales Waratahs have two crucial games coming up against the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua and Western Force.

After losing to the Reds 32-20 last week, the Waratahs needs to beat the Drua and Force to keep their top eight chances alive.

Waratahs number eight Will Harris believes discipline remains key for him as looks to limit the easy penalties whilst maintaining his mental focus for the entire game.

Article continues after advertisement

Harris who is earmarked as a bolter for the Wallabies squad after a strong start to the season says they’ll need to win their next two games.

“We’ve got two must-win games against the Fijians and the Force. I think we’ve been building nicely over the past six rounds and it’s now time to show our strengths, we need to win these two games to put ourselves with a good chance of making that top eight at the business end of the year.”

The Waratahs are set to receive a major boost with Wallabies skipper Michael Hooper available for selection, with Izaia Perese and Angus Bell expected to return

The Drua hosts the Waratahs at CBUS Stadium on the Gold Coast at 8:45 pm on Friday.

Meanwhile, at 6 pm, the Rooster Chicken Fijiana Drua will play Waratahs in Super W at 6 pm on the same venue.

© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.