Murimurivalu to join Nadolo at Leicester

Another Fijian will join Nemani Nadolo at English club Leicester Tigers.

Flying Fijians fullback Kini Murimurivalu has signed for Leicester from French side La Rochelle after making 130 appearances in eight seasons at the Top 14.

The entertaining outside-back made his international debut in 2011 against Tonga and has made more than 30 Test appearances for the Flying Fijians, including three successive Rugby World

Article continues after advertisement

Cups in 2011, ’15 and ’19.

Leicester Tigers Director of Rugby Geordan Murphy says Murimurivalu is an exciting addition to the squad and someone he is sure will light up the Premiership.

The 31-year-old will link up with his new team-mates at Leicester in the coming weeks ahead of the scheduled resumption of the 2019/20 season.