Rugby
Murimurivalu scores winner for Leicester
March 6, 2021 1:36 pm
Flying Fijians fullback Kini Murimurivalu scores the winning try for Leicester Tigers [Source: BBC]
Flying Fijians fullback Kini Murimurivalu scored the winning try for Leicester Tigers for a 33-22 win against London Irish in the Gallagher Premiership today.
Leicester took advantage of an ill-disciplined London Irish display to win a Premiership thriller.
Irish led most of the first half after Paddy Jackson’s first-minute try but the Tigers came in level at the break.
Article continues after advertisement
Trailing 23-18, the Exiles had Terrence Hepetema sent off for leading with the shoulder in a head-high tackle.
Murimurivalu came off the bench and sealed the victory Leicester but a penalty try and last-gasp Matt Cornish score saw the visitors snatch two bonus points.
Flying Fijians loose-forward Albert Tuisue featured for London Irish.
[Source: BBC Sport]
Sponsored Links