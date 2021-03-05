Murimurivalu scores winner for Leicester

Flying Fijians fullback Kini Murimurivalu scored the winning try for Leicester Tigers for a 33-22 win against London Irish in the Gallagher Premiership today.

Leicester took advantage of an ill-disciplined London Irish display to win a Premiership thriller.

Irish led most of the first half after Paddy Jackson’s first-minute try but the Tigers came in level at the break.

Trailing 23-18, the Exiles had Terrence Hepetema sent off for leading with the shoulder in a head-high tackle.

Murimurivalu came off the bench and sealed the victory Leicester but a penalty try and last-gasp Matt Cornish score saw the visitors snatch two bonus points.

Flying Fijians loose-forward Albert Tuisue featured for London Irish.

