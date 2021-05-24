Murimurivalu praised by Leicester boss

High-flying Leicester boss Steve Borthwick has hailed the adaptability of his squad including winger Kini Murimurivalu.

The Flying Fijians fullback came in as an emergency replacement for Leicester against Newcastle last Sunday and made his presence felt.

Rather than making an appearance as a back, the emergency Fijian inclusion was sent into battle on the 66th minute in the number 19 jersey replacing George Martin.

The closing minutes of the match was memorable for Leicester winning a scrum penalty with a back row featuring Murimurivalu and hooker Nic Dolly packing down alongside Harry Wells.

The sight of winger Murimurivalu packing down at the Leicester scrum very much piqued the interest and Borthwick was impressed by the attitude that was evident in the victory that kept his team nine points clear of Saracens at the top of the Gallagher Premiership.

Leicester is on track in maintaining its unbeaten start to the season with Wasps next on the match list.

[Source: rugbypass.com]