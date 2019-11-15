Home

Rugby

Murimurivalu can’t wait to take family out again

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
April 8, 2020 3:44 pm

The past few weeks have been quite entertaining for Flying Fijians fullback Kini Murimurivalu.

Murimurivalu who is currently contracted with French Top 14 club La Rochelle has featured in three Rugby World Cup’s for the Flying Fijians says everything is all right with all forms of rugby suspended in France due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

One of the new things Murimurivalu learned and did during the lockdown was baking a birthday cake for his wife.

Article continues after advertisement

Speaking to Fiji Rugby, Murimurivalu says he spent most of his time playing cards with his kids and helping them in their school work which is in French.

Murimurivalu says one of his favorite things to do in isolation is reading the bible.

The former Queen Victoria School student has been doing some cardio workout at home and circuit exercise to keep fit.

He adds he’s trying not to gain weight which why he is on a diet.

The 30-year-old misses everything about rugby but one of the first things he will do when everything is back to normal is to take his family out for dinner at their favorite French restaurant.

Akuila

[Source: Fiji Rugby]

 

