Murimurivalu back for Flying Fijians

Kini Murimurivalu. [File Photo]

Flying Fijians Head Coach Vern Cotter has named veteran Kini Murimurivalu, Viliame Mata, Semi Radradra and Leeroy Atalifo in his 31-member squad for the Northern Tour next month.

Mata, Atalifo, and Radradra return from injury to make the cut while Murimurivalu has been rewarded for an excellent season with Leicester Tigers.

Cotter says the selection was based players performances during the season for their clubs and during the July international window this year.

France-based Sireli Maqala along with Fijian Drua’s Leone Rotuisolia and Livai Natave are likely to earn their first cap while.

Teti Tela and Vilimoni Botitu are expected to share the fly halves position during the tour.

Flying Fijians Extended Squad:

Loosehead Prop

Haereiti Hetet

Eroni Mawi

Livai Natave

Hooker

Tevita Ikanivere

Mesulame Dolokoto

Sam Matavesi

Tighthead Prop

Manasa Saulo

Leeroy Atalifo

Luke Tagi

Lock

Temo Mayanavanua

Isoa Nasilasila

Apisalome Ratuniyarawa

Leone Ratuisolia

Backrow

Viliame Mata

Kitione Kamikamica

Albert Tuisue

Halfback

Peni Matawalu

Simione Kuruvoli

Frank Lomani

Flyhalf

Teti Tela

Utility Back

Sireli Maqala

Vilimoni Botitu

Center

Levani Botia

Kalaveti Ravouvou

Waisea Nayacalevu

Semi Radradra

Wing

Jiuta Wainiqolo

Manasa Mataele

Vinaya Habosi

Full Back

Setareki Tuicuvu

Kini Murimurivalu