Murimurivalu back for Flying Fijians

Kini Murimurivalu. [File Photo]
Flying Fijians Head Coach Vern Cotter has named veteran Kini Murimurivalu, Viliame Mata, Semi Radradra and Leeroy Atalifo in his 31-member squad for the Northern Tour next month.
Mata, Atalifo, and Radradra return from injury to make the cut while Murimurivalu has been rewarded for an excellent season with Leicester Tigers.
Cotter says the selection was based players performances during the season for their clubs and during the July international window this year.
France-based Sireli Maqala along with Fijian Drua’s Leone Rotuisolia and Livai Natave are likely to earn their first cap while.
Teti Tela and Vilimoni Botitu are expected to share the fly halves position during the tour.
Flying Fijians Extended Squad:
Loosehead Prop
Haereiti Hetet
Eroni Mawi
Livai Natave
Hooker
Tevita Ikanivere
Mesulame Dolokoto
Sam Matavesi
Tighthead Prop
Manasa Saulo
Leeroy Atalifo
Luke Tagi
Lock
Temo Mayanavanua
Isoa Nasilasila
Apisalome Ratuniyarawa
Leone Ratuisolia
Backrow
Viliame Mata
Kitione Kamikamica
Albert Tuisue
Halfback
Peni Matawalu
Simione Kuruvoli
Frank Lomani
Flyhalf
Teti Tela
Utility Back
Sireli Maqala
Vilimoni Botitu
Center
Levani Botia
Kalaveti Ravouvou
Waisea Nayacalevu
Semi Radradra
Wing
Jiuta Wainiqolo
Manasa Mataele
Vinaya Habosi
Full Back
Setareki Tuicuvu
Kini Murimurivalu