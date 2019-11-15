Munster secures second win in Heineken Champions Cup

Munster claimed a dramatic 39-31 comeback win over Clermont in France to make it two wins out of two in Pool B of the Heineken Champions Cup today.

Clermont had their four-try bonus point in the bag as they led 28-9 after 25 minutes.

Munster fought back with scores from Mike Haley before the break and then CJ Stander and Kevin O’Byrne.

The Munster fly-half JJ Hanrahan landed six penalties and added the extras to each of his side’s tries as the Irish province kept their ambitions of qualification for the quarter-final knockout stages very much alive.