Mo’unga to set to join Toshiba after World Cup

Crusaders and All Blacks first-five Richie Mo’unga will be leaving New Zealand rugby after next year’s Rugby World Cup, signing a three-year deal with Japanese club Toshiba.

He will be joined by Highlanders flanker Shannon Frizell.

Their signings were announced by Toshiba.

The Crusaders also announced the upcoming Super Rugby season would be Mo’unga’s last with the club.

The 28-year-old has played 94 times and scored over 1000 points for the Canterbury side.

Toshiba is coached by former All Blacks captain and Crusaders coach Todd Blackadder, while ex-Crusaders Matt Todd, Tom Taylor, Seta Tamanivalu and Jack Stratton are also at the club.

Under New Zealand Rugby rules, neither Mo’unga nor Frizell will be eligible for the All Blacks while in Japan.