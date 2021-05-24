Home

Mo’unga not surprised

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
July 13, 2021 1:20 pm

The Flying Fijians are expected to play a slightly different All Blacks side in the second Test on Saturday.

Crusaders star Richie Mo’unga, Hurricanes enforcer Ardie Savea and Chiefs centre Anton Lienert-Brown may be considered this week.

Mo’unga says he is ready if given the chance by Head Coach Ian Foster.

When questioned about Fiji’s performance in the first Test, he says unlike many, he’s not surprised at all.

“We knew what we gonna get, for those who didn’t know or expect like some in the New Zealand public that don’t watch European rugby because these guys are rock stars over there and I was well aware that this team they have threats with their ball carriers you know Yato and Botia are rock stars over there, Nemani Nadolo and the likes’.

Meanwhile, Frank Lomani and Moses Sorovi are expected to join the side today while Teti Tela is already in camp.

Fiji will miss the services of Eroni Sau due to injury while Captain Levani Botia has a 50% chance of playing.

The All Blacks will host the Flying Fijians at 7:05pm on Saturday in Hamilton.

