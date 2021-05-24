Home

Rugby

Mosese Dawai to make Super Rugby Pacific debut

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
February 17, 2022 9:59 am
Mosese Dawai has been named in the Highlanders starting line-up for Super Rugby Pacific.

Mosese Dawai has been named in the Highlanders starting line-up for Super Rugby Pacific.

The Bucalevu, Nakorotubu in Ra native will make his debut against the Chiefs on Saturday.

The Fijian born winger made his mark in the NPC Premiership last season with the winning Waikato team.

Article continues after advertisement

Also making debut for the Highlanders is former Sunwolves player, Josh Timu.

Shannon Frizell will run out for his 50th Highlander’s game this weekend.

The match will be played behind closed doors due to red light restrictions.

Line-up

• Ethan de Groot

• Liam Coltman

• Jermaine Ainsley *

• Manaaki Selby-Rickit

• Josh Dickson

• Shannon Frizell

• James Lentjes (Co-Vice Captain)

• Gareth Evans

• Aaron Smith (Captain)

• Mitch Hunt (Co-Vice Captain)

• Josh TImu *

• Scott Gregory

• Fetuli Paea *

• Mosese Dawai *

• Sam Gilbert

Reserves

16. Andrew Makalio *

17. Daniel Lienert-Brown

18. Josh Hohneck

19. Bryn Evans

20. Marino Mikaele-Tu’u

21. Folau Fakatava

22. Marty Banks

23. Thomas Umaga-Jensen

