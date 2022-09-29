Moses’ national call to be decided

Parramatta halfback Mitchell Moses. [Photo Credit: Nine Wide World of Sports/Website]

Lebanon coach Michael Cheika has placed players on standby for a late World Cup call-up in case Parramatta halfback Mitchell Moses forces his way into the Australian squad.

Cheika’s decision comes as Scotland named their 24-man squad minus South Sydney centre Campbell Graham, who has spoken regularly about his desire to honour his father’s Scottish heritage at the World Cup.

Graham now appears set to represent the Kangaroos.

Cheika announced his squad at a function in Sydney on Wednesday and Moses is a key player for the Cedars, who face New Zealand in their opening match on October 16 at Warrington.

The Cedars meet Ireland on October 23 and Jamaica on October 30, with both matches played at Leigh.

