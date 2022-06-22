Morgan, Collins, Whitehead, Nofoaluma fined

[Source: NRL]

A few NRL players have entered an early guilty plea to round 15 offences and have received monetary penalties.

They are Sydney Roosters forward Lindsay Collins, Raiders captain Elliott Whitehead, Sea Eagle Morgan Harper and Wests Tigers winger David Nofoaluma.

Collins was charged with a dangerous throw on Eels centre Waqa Blake and received a $2500 fine.

Harper was fined $1000 for a dangerous contact charge and Whitehead is also out of pocket to the tune of $1000 after his hit on Kalyn Ponga on Sunday in Canberra.