More work needed for Skipper girls: Seruvakula

Fijiana 15s Head Coach Senirusi Seruvakula says there is still a lot of work that needs to be done, specifically for players who have come through the Skipper Cup.

One of the main areas of concern for the former Fijian Drua head coach is the player’s fitness.

Seruvakula says these players are finding it difficult to adjust to the national level of training.

He adds fatigue and fitness is something he will be iron out this week in training.

“They were not well trained during their provincial team, the way they have been trained and some of them did not have rest. They played from round 1 till the finals. Now it is all new for them to be rested and not training at all. Train for half of the day and rested and it is all new to them.”

The 2021 Rugby World Cup will be held in New Zealand in September.