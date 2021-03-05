More time for Olympic preparation: Baber

Fiji National Men’s 7s Head Coach Gareth Baber says he will be selecting the best set of players to represent Fiji not only for the Olympics but also for tournaments after.

The postponement of the World Series tournament till October has given our national sevens squad ample time to prepare for the Tokyo Games.

The Series will now kick off with back-to-back women’s rounds in May, but the first men’s tournament will be held in Singapore in October.

Getting these players in form and ready for the Olympics is top on the agenda for the Welshman.

“My focus will be on ensuring that there is a process after the Olympics that there is a quality team that is put together. What I have been pleased with is seeing the quality we have had across the 7s tournament that is playing. Some young talent in there.”

Meanwhile, a joint men’s and women’s rounds in Hong Kong is scheduled for the 5th to 7th November, Dubai on 3rd to the 4th December, before an exciting climax in Cape Town on 10-12 December.

