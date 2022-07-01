More than a PNC for Tela

It’s more than just a Pacific Nations Cup for Vodafone Flying Fijians fly-half Teti Tela and few others.

The Daliconi villager from Vanuabalavu in Lau will run the show for the side against Tonga tomorrow and he believes all players featuring in the PNC have a bigger goal.

Tela is proud to have his Drua teammates in the side and says for him and others, the Rugby World Cup next year is something they would love to have a shot at.

“Just the depth that we now have with the Fijian Drua side it’s for our national team it can only bring good competition you know guys having to play consistently week in week out to put their hand out with the World Cup just around the corner, I think a lot of guys are looking to put the best foot forward and to carry them onto next year.”

The Flying Fijians host Tonga at 3:30pm tomorrow at the HFC Bank Stadium.

In the first match, Samoa faces Australia A at 1pm.

You can watch both matches LIVE on FBC Sports channel.