Rugby

More than 20 players offered Drua contracts

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
September 3, 2021 12:29 pm
Drua training in 2019. [File Photo]

The Fiji Rugby Union has confirmed that they’ve started signing some Fijian Drua players.

FRU High-Performance Unit Manager, Simon Raiwalui says they’ve made some quality signings.

He adds they’ll be making an official announcement next week

At the moment the priority is on players based in the southern hemisphere but logistics and traveling are quite difficult due to the current health crisis.

Raiwalui says despite the challenges, they’ll still be able to put together a quality side.

“We will be able to provide a very competitive squad that’s going to be very exciting full of young talent and will compete very well in Super Rugby.”

FRU Chief Executive, John O’Connor says the Drua will have a mixture of Flying Fijians, Fiji 7s and some experienced players.

This means Olympic gold medalist, Sireli Maqala, national 7s squad members Taniela Sadrugu, Rusiate Nasove, Mesulame Dolokoto and Tevita Ikanivere are expected to feature for the Drua.

The 2022 Super Rugby Pacific season will kick off on February 18.

