More talent identified during Central Games

Touch Fiji Federation tapped into a gold mine of talent last week during the Central Community Games.

President Tevita Mau says touch rugby alone had 42 men and 13 mixed teams from the 60 communities registered for the competition.

Mau says this was by far the biggest number in any local touch rugby tournaments they had organized.

He adds the competition was used as a scouting ground.

“The central community games have drawn pools of talent that we have never seen before and for us that’s a gold mine. We like to continue to work with these potential talents and who knows come to the World Cup in 2024 for touch, some of them will be donning the white colors with our current group of elites.”

Mau says they are grateful to the Fiji National Sports Commission for helping them reach out to communities, even taking the sport of touch to outer islands.