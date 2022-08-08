More students eager to join rugby

[Source: Facebook]

A lot of students have been showing interest to join their respective school teams in the Fiji Secondary School Southern Zone Deans competition.

Zone President Timoci Vosailagi says they have had instances where they’ve had to ask schools to reduce the number of participants.

Vosailagi says that it is a good sign as it shows that rugby is growing in the development stages.

He adds they hope that a lot of talent will develop and grow during the competition leading up to the nationals.

“You know some of the schools had to stop registering students to come on board some teams are getting 50, you know students who want to play rugby. Unfortunately we have only a certain number and that to us shows a lot of impact”

The competition will continue this weekend.