More rugby players join concussion lawsuit

Former Wales flanker Alix Popham who played against the Flying Fijians is one of six former players have joined a class-action lawsuit against World Rugby, England’s Rugby Football Union, and the Welsh Rugby Union.

The players allege the three unions failed to protect them from the risks caused by concussions.

Popham was part of the Wales side that lost to Fiji in its last pool match of the 2007 Rugby World Cup at Nantes in France.

According to Radio New Zealand, last week law firm Rylands Law said it was preparing a letter of claim on behalf of players battling head injuries after World Cup-winning England hooker Steve Thompson revealed he has been diagnosed with early-onset dementia.

The letter of claim, setting out their intention to sue, has been sent to the sport’s governing bodies with a total of nine players involved, including England’s Thompson and Michael Lipman and former Wales flanker Alix Popham.

Former Wales Under-20 center Adam Hughes and ex-England under-21 player Neil Spence were among the six new members behind the lawsuit, while four other England and Wales players chose to remain anonymous.

In a joint statement yesterday, World Rugby, the RFU, and the WRU said they take “player safety very seriously after receiving the letter of claim from solicitors representing the players.

[Source: Radio New Zealand]