More room for improvement says Northland captain

After round two of the Skipper Cup competition, the Northland rugby team knows there is still a lot of room for improvement.

Northland Captain Inia Batikota says they were taken to the wire in yesterday’s 24-18 loss to Nadi.

He adds there were a few good learnings which they’ll take with them into the next few rounds.

“It was really good game and I would like to thank the team management and staff.”

Northland will host Namosi next week at Gatward Park in Korovou on Saturday at 3 pm.