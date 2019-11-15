Home

Rugby

More room for improvement for the Yasawa side

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
July 27, 2020 7:47 am
Action from the Yasawa vs Nadi match

The Yasawa rugby side aims to regroup and prepare for their next match against defending Skipper Cup Champions Suva next week.

After losing to Nadi 17-5 in round 1 of the Skipper Cup, the side now has placed their focus on the tough challenge against the Capital side.

Last week’s match has pointed out some areas that the Yasawa team will need to work on says Secretary Kinijioji Rakata.

“This is our first game in the Skipper competition and we will improve from that as we continue as we are going to have a Suva game next week.”

Yasawa will face Suva at the ANZ Stadium in Suva on Saturday.

In other matches, Naitasiri will face Nadi at Ratu Cakobau Park, Lautoka host Tailevu at Churchill Park and Nadroga will take on Namosi at Lawaqa Park.

