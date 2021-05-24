More promising talents to join Drua

More promising talents are expected to be included in Fijian Drua team.

With the latest inclusion of Kaliopasi Uluilakepa, Apisalome Vota, lock forward Isoa Nasilasila, Nadroga flanker Rusiate Nasove, and Ratu Leone Rotuisolia, the team is now slowly taking form.

Fiji Rugby Union High-Performance Unit Manager, Simon Rawalui says putting these players in the right position will make the Drua a formidable one and a force to be reckoned with.

Article continues after advertisement

Rawalui adds the 2022 Super Rugby looks bright for the team.

“We understand the challenges of Super Rugby and bringing a team together in such a short space, we have about a month to bring everything together. So we think we have a really good talented young squad mixed with experienced and we will see in the later announcements.”

The season is expected to run from the 18th of February, with the final to be played on the 18th of June.