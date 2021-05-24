More overseas players to join Drua

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua management is looking at bringing in at least three more overseas-based players to be part of next year’s Super Rugby Pacific team.

Drua Acting Chief Executive, Brian Thorburn says the majority of the players in the current squad have performed beyond expectation, so there won’t be many changes to the team.

“In selected cases, there were some guys we were not happy with, but the vast majority we have already done two-year contract with or we got options to extend. In some cases, there are some guys overseas who are keen to come home, which we think will bolster particular positions so we are talking to them.

The Fiji Drua is on a bye this week and will play the Blues on the 23rd April.

The Rooster Chicken Fijiana Drua will await the Super W final the day after.