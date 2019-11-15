More exposure for local talents in Wariki 7s

The people of Taveuni will witness some of the best sevens rugby ever seen on the island in this weekend’s Fiji Bitter Wairiki 7s.

More than 40 men’s teams are registered for the three-day tournament, including giant teams like Tabadamu and Army.

Taveuni has produced some of Fiji’s greatest who have gone on to don the national jumper on the world stage, with the likes of Semi Radradra and Viliame Maya.

Tournament director Iowane Gade says local teams will be exposed to 7s rugby at a whole new level.

“We’ve got players that have come out of the Fiji team like Semi Radradra, his a grassroot level rugby player, he came from Somosomo straight to the Fiji team. We’ve got Vili Maya a lot more players that have come out of Taveuni. So in this case it gives the local players the drive to try and compete at that level and test their skills and the strength if they can have the chance and maybe showcase their talent.”

The tournament begins on Thursday and ends on Saturday at the Wariki grounds.