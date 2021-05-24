Home

Rugby

More disruptions for Moana Pasifika, virus hit Highlanders team

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
March 14, 2022 3:11 pm
[Source: Photosport NZ]

Moana Pasifika could face yet another postponement to its Super Rugby Pacific clash this week.

This is after the Highlanders confirmed that there are cases of COVID-19 in the team with the exact figure not disclosed.

It comes after the Highlanders travelled to Auckland last week where they lost to the Blues, who were forced to make last-minute changes to their match-day 23 due to positive tests.

The Highlanders are due to host Moana Pasifika this Friday in Dunedin.

Moana Pasifika have only played one match this season after missing the opening two rounds with their own COVID outbreak in the Queenstown competition bubble before their match last week against the Hurricanes was also postponed due to confirmed cases.

Looking at this week’s Super Rugby Pacific fixture, on Friday the Brumbies meet the Reds at 8.45pm.

Three games will be played on Saturday starting at 3.35pm with the Fijian Drua facing Force, Crusaders meet Blues at 6.05pm and Waratahs play Rebels at 8.45pm.

On Sunday, the Hurricanes battle the Chiefs at 2.35pm.

You can watch the Fijian Drua vs Force match live and free on FBC Sports.

[Source: 1news.co.nz]

 

