More crowd means more home games in Fiji: Thorburn

The future of having more Swire Shipping Fijian Drua home games in Fiji will be dependent on the number of people that’ll be present at the match against the Highlanders.

While ticket sales are slow at the moment, Drua Chief Executive Brian Thorburn remains optimistic that it will pick up in the coming weeks.

The Drua has only one game scheduled to be held in Fiji on April 30th at the ANZ Stadium in Suva but plans to have atleast six to seven matches next season.

Thorburn says having a good number of Fijian people attending will give the Drua management the confidence to bring in more home games to Fiji.

“We would like to play the majority of games here and I believe the public will embrace us to buy those tickets. The consequences of having a crowd of 5000 and 9000 or 10,000, would be pretty shattering based on the confidence level for the future.”

The Drua is on a bye this week but will play Blues on April 23rd at AAMI Park in round 10 of Super Rugby Pacific.