More competition for Fijiana spot

Selecting the final Fijiana 15s squad for the World Cup in New Zealand this year is even tougher now for Head Coach Senirusi Seruvakula after the side won the Oceania Championship yesterday.

Speaking after arriving with some members of the Rooster Chicken Fijiana 15s at the Nausori International Airport today, Seruvakula says

the team will take a two-week break before heading back into camp.

“It’s getting tougher and the girls that I pick are the best and the girls who have the right attitude, to go to the world cup. There is a lot of new girls in New Zealand, Australia and the girls that have been left out in the Oceania, and the girls on the tour. It is going to be tougher, the more it is tough the better it is for the coaches to select the best.”

The Fijiana will prepare for two matches lined up before the World Cup.

The team returned from a successful Oceania Women’s Championship after winning the title yesterday following their 31-24 win against Samoa.

Some members of the team will arrive in the afternoon, while some overseas based players have returned home.