More chaos for Rugby Australia

Chaos reigns at Rugby Australia as director earmarked as new boss resigns after just 37 days.

Rugby Australia has been dealt with another blow as new director Peter Wiggs resigned just after 37 days on the board.

Wiggs was tipped to take over RA as chairman but instead tendered his resignation on Wednesday as the sport’s administration deals with the fallout of the Raelene Castle saga.

Rugby Australia Chairman, Paul McLean said Wiggs has decided to step down from the Board the board understood his reasons.

The Sydney Morning Herald first reported that Wiggs did want the role of RA chairman but under the strict condition that Matt Carroll was made chief executive following Castle’s resignation.