Montpellier second-half comeback not enough

2016 Rio Olympic gold medalist Masivesi Dakuwaqa’s second-half try for Montpellier was not enough, after the side lost to Bordeaux 27-23 in the Top 14 competition today.

Down 9-27, Montpellier made a comeback in the second spell, scoring two tries from Dakuwaqa and Anthony Bouthier putting them back into the game.

The win puts Bordeaux in second place with 19 points.

Meanwhile, League leaders Toulouse remained unbeaten after six games as they put in a sparkling second-half performance to crush Pau 38-10 earlier today.

In other games, Lyon thumped Biarritz 40-5, La Rochelle beat Castres 29-10, and Racing 92 snuck past Perpignan 17-14.

Brive travels to Toulon today, while bottom-placed Stade Francais take on Clermont.