Montpellier crowned Top14 champs

Vilimoni Botitu’s try was not enough as Montpellier went on to win its maiden French Top14 title.

Montpellier defeated Castres 29-10 in the final this morning.

The side scored three tries in the opening 20 minutes of the match through Arthur Vincent, Florian Verhaeghe and Anthony Bouthier.

Fiji 7s Olympic gold medalist Botitu scored with over four minutes to go in the game but it failed to dampen the Montpellier fans’ long-awaited celebrations.

Flying Fijians winger Filipo Nakosi was also in action for Castres.