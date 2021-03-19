Montoya to make his debut

Fiji Bati winger Marcelo Montoya will finally make his debut for the New Zealand Warriors in Sunday’s NRL clash against the Sydney Roosters.

The 25-year-old replaces veteran Peta Hiku who is out for several weeks after suffering a knee injury over the weekend against the Raiders.

Montoya becomes Vodafone Warrior number 256.

Montoya has linked up with the Warriors this season after playing 54 matches for the Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs since 2017.

The Warriors face the Roosters on Sunday at 8.15pm.

Also on Sunday, the Knights battle the Dragons at 6.05pm and you can watch this live on FBC Sports.

Round four starts on Thursday with the Sea Eagles playing the Panthers at 9.05pm.

Two matches will be played on Friday, starting with the Bulldogs taking on the Rabbitohs at 5.05pm before the Storm meets the Broncos at 9.05pm.

On Saturday, the Sharks face the Cowboys at 6.30pm and the Titans take on the Raiders at 8.35pm.

On Monday, April 5th, the Eels battle the West Tigers at 6pm.