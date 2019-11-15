Montoya out, Wakeham on the bench for Bulldogs

The Bulldogs have made mass changes to their backline for its NRL round 18 clash with the Sea Eagles.

Fiji Bati winger Marcelo Montoya is one of the backs that have been ruled out for the Bulldogs along with Kerrod Holland and Kieran Foran.

However, young Bati fly-half Brandon Wakeham is one of the two new faces on the bench.

Article continues after advertisement

The Bulldogs play the Sea Eagles at 8pm tomorrow followed by the Eels and Panthers match at 9.55pm.

You can watch the Eels/Panthers match LIVE on FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform.

There will be three games on Saturday, with the Dragons playing the Raiders at 5pm.

Other games on Saturday features the Titans and Broncos at 7.30pm followed by the Roosters and Knights at 9.35pm.

On Sunday, the Cowboys meet the Storm at 6.05 pm and the Sharks takes on the Warriors at 8.30 pm.

Meanwhile, tonight the Rabbitohs takes on the West Tigers at 9.50pm.