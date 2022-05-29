Montoya fined for high grade tackle

Marcelo Montoya.

Fiji Bati and Warriors winger Marcelo Montoya has been charged for a high tackle that saw him sin-binned in Saturday’s 24-16 loss to Newcastle.

Montoya was hit with a grade one charge but faces $1, 800 fine with an early guilty plea as it’s his second offence this season.

Meanwhile, Panthers five-eighth Jarome Luai will be available for NSW Origin selection despite being charged for his high shot on Cowboys fullback Scott Drinkwater.

Luai was one of four players charged over incidents in Friday night’s matches but can escape with a $1, 000 fine.

The NRL continues today with the Bulldogs taking on the Dragons at 4pm and Eels will face the Raiders at 6.50pm.