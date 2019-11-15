Home

Rugby

Money was not the reason I moved to Leicester says Nadolo

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
July 21, 2020 7:36 am
Former Flying Fijian and Leicester Tigers new recruit Nemani Nadolo. [File Photo]

Former Flying Fijian and Leicester Tigers new recruit Nemani Nadolo is proud to be joining a side that had Pacific Islanders over the years.

Speaking for the first time since joining Leicester, Nadolo says the late Seru Rabeni, Seremai Bai, Lote Tuqiri, Vereniki Goneva and the Tuilagi brothers from Samoa left quite a mark at the club.

Nadolo says the money was not the reason he decided to move to England.

Article continues after advertisement

“You know I’m just happy to be here I really feel that this is the place where I can you know I feel my rugby has probably stalled the last few seasons and I just feel coming here my rugby can push forward.”

Leicester Tigers announced the signing of the 32-year-old from French Top 14 side Montpellier earlier this year.

Nadolo joins the Gallagher Premiership club ahead of the 2020-21 season.

The Namatakula villager scored 222 points in 29 Test appearances for Fiji since his international debut in 2010.

 

