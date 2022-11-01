Mogul Marketing is Drua’s official signage partner

Fijian Drua chief executive, Mark Evans [left] with Managing Director of Mogul Marketing, Monisha Naidu [Source: Fijian Drua/Facebook]

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua has signed with a leading outdoor visual solutions company, Mogul Marketing, as an official partner for three years.

The sponsorship deal announced today sees Mogul stepping up to become the official supplier of signage and graphic design support for the franchise ahead of the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific season.

Fijian Drua chief executive, Mark Evans says they are delighted to add to their sponsorship vuvale and they value the fact that businesses of all sizes have placed great faith in the club.

Managing Director of Mogul Marketing, Monisha Naidu says the Drua through rugby was able to showcase Fiji to the world and won many hearts and they want to be a part of this exciting journey.

Mogul has already installed the large murals at the Drua’s Home Base in Nadi which was officially opened last month.

The Lautoka-based company will look after the Drua’s signage requirements at its home base and Fiji match venues for the next three years.

[Source: Fijian Drua]