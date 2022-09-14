Mocenacagi has redeemed himself: Dad

Sevuloni Mocenacagi (From Left), Sevu's Father Sanaila Tabu.

The father of Fiji Airways Fijian 7s utility Sevuloni Mocenacagi says his son has redeemed himself after the side won the Rugby World Cup Sevens in South Africa.

Speaking to FBC Sports, Sanaila Tabu says as a family they are proud of Sevu, who never gave up especially after having his contract terminated by the Fiji Rugby Union in April last year.

During the first FRU Super Series leg at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka, in January, Mocenacagi copped two red cards, one for a high tackle on Ratu Filise forward Wame Ratuva and the other for throwing the ball at the referee while playing for Yamacia.

He was suspended for 12 games and later got the boot that shattered his dream of being part of the Olympics 7s team.

Mocenacagi issued a public apology afterwards which was covered by FBC Sports where he said that he couldn’t go back and change things but he would just try and right the wrong.

Today, his dad says his son was affected by the suspension and he was hurt by his actions.

However, the 57-year-old adds Sevu never gave up as he was always passionate about playing rugby.

The 32-year-old then joined a club in France and later received the good news that he was being pursued by 7s coaches Ben Gollings and Viliame Satala.

According to Tabu his son told him that he couldn’t believe that he was again part of the team as representing Fiji at the world stage is what he loves doing.

Fast forward to Monday, Sevu’s father says he was a bit emotional seeing his son celebrating on the field after winning the Melrose Cup.

He says he had instant flashbacks of the struggles they as a family went through and what people had said about Sevu when he was dropped a year ago.

Tabu says Mocenacagi’s perseverance and continuous prayers are the reason he was given a second chance to prove himself.

The family is planning to have a celebration in Nadi first and also at their village in Nukuilau, Navosa.