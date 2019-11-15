Home

Rugby

Mocenacagi considers sticking with fifteens

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
August 3, 2020 7:10 am
Fiji 7s rep Sevuloni Mocenacagi is seriously looking at sticking with fifteens rugby maybe after the Olympics. [File Photo]

Fiji 7s rep Sevuloni Mocenacagi is seriously looking at sticking with fifteens rugby maybe after the Olympics.

Speaking to FBC Sports, Mocenacagi says fifteens may be the future for him.

“I’ve been engaged with 7s for the past four to five years, without playing in the 15s. I’m really grateful that the COVID-19 restrictions which have halted many international 7s tournaments this year, has been an opportunity as well for me to capitalize playing in the 15s. I understand age is catching up and it’s high time for me to switch to 15s. I thank the Nadroga 15s Coach for the green light to join the team in a match against Namosi.”

Mocenacagi played at center for Nadroga in their 8-15 loss to Namosi in the Skipper Cup and Farebrother challenge match on Saturday.

Another Fiji 7s player, Napolioni Ratu featured prominently for Yasawa over the weekend.

The two players are expected to feature again for their respective teams this week.

In round three this week, Namosi will host Naitasiri for the Skipper Cup and Farebrother challenge, Tailevu plays Nadroga at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori, Yasawa meets Lautoka at Churchill

Park and Nadi play Suva at Prince Charles Park

